Students collect over 1,000 pounds of food for food bank
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
South St. Marys St. Elementary School recently collected over 1,100 pounds of non-perishable food items and a generous financial donation to the Christian Food Bank. This tremendous act of kindness is greatly appreciated. The Food Bank volunteers and recipients give sincere thanks to those individuals who organized and completed this work and the children and their families who supported it. Living in a community where compassion and generosity is taught and practiced gives everyone much hope for our future.
