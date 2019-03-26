Students create sensory boxes for Pinecrest residents

St. Marys Area High School students are lending a hand to Pinecrest Manor staff as they recently donated homemade activity and sensory boxes to the facility’s activity department.

The staff utilize the boxes during activities with residents including one-on-one engagement with those suffering from later stages of dementia or residents with mild dementia in a group setting to stimulate memories and reminiscing time.

Thirteen students in SMAHS’ Certified Nursing Assistant course participated in the project assigned as part of the class instructed by Amy Bothun, RN.

“This is the first year that I had the CNA students create the boxes and donate them to Pinecrest. The previous two years, I had my health careers class create the boxes and they donated theirs to Elk Haven,” Bothun said.

Students were permitted to choose a theme of their choice which would interest elderly residents. This year’s boxes included themes ranging from gardening, cooking, sports, the beach, and military to baby dolls with baby clothes and care items, art items and touch sensory.

