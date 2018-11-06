Students demonstrate Acts of Random Kindness

The Elk County Humane Society was recently the recipient of Acts of Random Kindness from St. Marys Catholic Middle School students.

Students in the school’s new A.R.K. club visited the shelter delivering homemade dog treats, cat toys and various other donations.

While at the shelter the students received a brief tour. Perhaps a favorite experience for them was visiting the cat room where they snuggled and played with the kittens and cats.

The 12-member club is student-run and is in its first year as an elective club at the school.

“We discuss what to do and how to do it,” said Jennifer Meyer, teacher, who oversees the group.

Future plans the group have discussed include helping the St. Marys Christian Food Bank, and the Guardian Angel Center in Kersey.

“They really want to visit the assisted living facilities,” Meyer said.

Meyer added the group even designed t-shirts which they plan to wear on the outings.

