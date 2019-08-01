Students for Life event to feature Pa. representatives

The upcoming Students for Life event at SMAHS will feature three Pa. legislators as guest speakers.

U.S. Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson of the 15th District of Pennsylvania and Pa. Rep. Matt Gabler of the 75th District will address attendees at the event on Aug. 9.

Special guest Rep. Cris Dush of the 66th District will also be attending the event.

Mary Meyer, coordinator of the Students for Life Project, explained how Thompson and Gabler became involved with the event.