Subdivisions approved by City Council

Two subdivisions were recently approved by the St. Marys City Council.

A subdivision for North Fork LP and Troha, along West Creek Road, was proposed to divide two lots from a 2,497 acre parcel for forest land use.

Parcel one is 117.286 acres gross, and contains frontage on West Creek Road. Parcel two is 93.806 acre and is accessed via a 50 ft. right-of-way. The residual parcel will be 2,384 acres and will remain in forestland use. Non-building waivers have been submitted for the new parcels.

