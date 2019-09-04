Subdivisions, use of facilities among topic of Fox Twp. supervisors
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
The Fox Township Supervisors made quick work of their meeting agenda on Wednesday evening.
Under new business the supervisors approved a request from the Fox Twp. Fire Police for traffic control for a Jeep ride benefitting Elkland Search and Rescue on Sept. 15.
They also approved the acceptance of the Minimum Municipal Obligation for the employee pension plan for 2020.
