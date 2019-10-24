Successful fundraiser held for Elk County Humane Society

Despite some last minute changes to the event, one of the Elk County Humane Society’s annual fundraisers, a dinner held at the St. Marys Moose each year around Halloween, was once again a success. The event was held Saturday evening.

Traditionally, the event has been a mystery dinner. However, due to unforeseen circumstances this year, that was not possible.

“Things kept changing right at the last minute,” said June Glass, fundraising chairperson for the Elk County Humane Society.

Instead of a mystery dinner, David Carr, one of the individuals who usually participated in the dinner, stepped up and offered to host an evening of musical entertainment.