Suit filed against Johnsonburg Police following shooting incident

A Johnsonburg man shot by police last November has filed suit against the borough, according to reports.

Shortly after midnight Nov. 21, 2017, Angel Perez was shot by a Johnsonburg Borough Police officer along the 100 block of West Center Street, near Domtar, in Johnsonburg.

The suit, filed Friday, contends Johnsonburg Borough violated Perez’s fourth and 14th amendment rights, according to reports. The suit also alleges misconduct by the officer.

According to a statement issued by Pennsylvania State Police at the time, “a uniformed police officer was reportedly forced to shoot a 30-year-old male who had an active warrant for his arrest during an attempt to take the male into custody.”

“The subject physically resisted the veteran officer’s attempt to take him into custody and fought the officer for several minutes,” the statement said. “The officer was unable to gain control of the suspect and the fight escalated to a level where the officer fired one round from from his sidearm, striking the subject.”

The investigation was initially handled by the Pennsylvania Troop C Major Case Team in conjunction with the Elk County District Attorney’s office before being handed over to the state Office of Attorney General early this year.

Perez was treated for injuries at Penn Highlands Elk before being transferred to UPMC Hamot.

The officer is on leave pending the outcome of investigation into the incident.