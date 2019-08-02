Summer activities winding down at Benzinger Park

Summer fun at Benzinger Park is not quite over yet, but park staff began wrapping up their events on Friday with a Back to School Picnic.

“We just decided that we wanted to do something for the kids before they went back to school, and we just thought a picnic would be fun,” said Benzinger Park Director Missy Nicklas of the new event.

The Back to School Picnic was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Youngsters were provided with a lunch, and there were plenty of games and activities in which they could participate.