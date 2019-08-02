Summer activities winding down at Benzinger Park
Friday, August 2, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
Summer fun at Benzinger Park is not quite over yet, but park staff began wrapping up their events on Friday with a Back to School Picnic.
“We just decided that we wanted to do something for the kids before they went back to school, and we just thought a picnic would be fun,” said Benzinger Park Director Missy Nicklas of the new event.
The Back to School Picnic was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Youngsters were provided with a lunch, and there were plenty of games and activities in which they could participate.
Category: