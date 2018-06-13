Summer musical showcases area youth

Youth from across Elk County are putting in final rehearsals for “The Music Man Junior” production as part of this year’s Summer Theater Camp offered by the Elk County Council on the Arts.

Students spanning grades 3-12 have spent the week singing, dancing and acting to prepare for their performance on Friday at 7 p.m. in the St. Marys Area High School Carpin Auditorium. The show is open to the public.

“There is so much talent in Elk County, it's unbelievable. The students get so excited to participate in live theater and their abilities shine each and every year in many different ways,” said Tiffany Gump, director.

Throughout their day-long rehearsals from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. students have had the opportunity to work with a talented staff, including Sam Atwell and Chris Gankosky helping with directing, Amy Sines with teaching songs and piano accompaniment, Matt Frank with scenery, and Kayla Shutters and Ashley McCurdy, both ECCOTA summer interns.

High school students Maggie Wehler, Devin Williams, Zack Kline, Paul Gornati, and Stacy Dietz also assisted with the camp and have worked with Gump during the SMASD elementary musical in the fall.

“We have a great staff of people who are ready to come and help teach the kids everything they will need to know to put on a successful performance.” Gump said.

The musical comedy is based on the six-time Tony Award-winning show.

“The Music Man Junior” tells the tale of a fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill, played by Aiden Bobik, who has his heart stolen by the town librarian Marian Paroo, played by Lindsey Benjamin.