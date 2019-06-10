Summer Reading Program kicks off with ice cream social

The St. Marys Public Library officially kicked off its 2019 Summer Reading Program on Monday afternoon with an ice cream social for program participants.

According to St. Marys Public Library Director Leslie Swope, registration for the event was capped at 50 people. It was open to individuals from birth through age 18 and preregistration was required.

“At the end of summery every year, we survey the people who participate in the Summer Reading Program, and one of the number one things they asked for was an ice cream party. They also wanted a pizza party. So we’re starting the year with the ice cream party and we’re going to end the year with the pizza party,” Swope said.