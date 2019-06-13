Summer Theater Camp has students off to see the wizard

Local students are following the yellow brick road to St. Marys Area High School this week as they prepare to showcase their talents in the upcoming production of “The Wizard of Oz”.

The musical is part of the Elk County Council on the Arts annual Summer Theater Camp and features youth in grades 3-12 from throughout Elk County.

Director Adam Brooks has been working with the students during daily rehearsals taking place from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Showtime is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.