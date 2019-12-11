Super load reaches Ridgway, will pass through Borough today

RIDGWAY – The Ridgway Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Ridgway are reminding motorists to be alert for traffic impacts as the Yankee Dryer super load, which arrived in Elk County Wednesday afternoon, will be making its way through the North Central Region of Pennsylvania over the next few days.

The super load is transporting an industrial dryer called a "Yankee Dryer" used to make tissue paper from the Port of Erie to the First Quality tissue plant outside Lock Haven.