Superintendent offers financial report

During a recent St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors meeting, Superintendent Brian Toth provided a special board report regarding the district’s revenues and expenditures as compared to fellow school districts.

The report frequently references SES, or socioeconomic status, which include 11 school districts throughout Pennsylvania that are similar to SMASD.

Local taxes collected include $6,604/student as of 2018. SMASD collects the second least per student of all its SES peers regarding revenue per student.