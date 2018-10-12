Superintendent presents monthly report

St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth provided his monthly report during the recent SMASD school board meeting.

Toth attended a healthcare meeting at Intermediate Unite 5 during which minor amendments to the bylaws were approved, adjustments made to account for some districts with high claims, at no additional cost to SMASD who has a healthy fund balance. Previously, the SMASD had 15-20 percent increases in healthcare, however the district has only had zero to .11 percent increases over the past two years.

During the Intermediate Unit 9 (IU9) superintendents monthly meeting in Smethport, it was announced SMASD will be partnering with IU9 districts to submit a competitive safe schools grant to support the safety for all rural schools.

As part of the Pa. Association of School Administrators, Toth will be representing the IU9 for the next three years on the PASA Governing Board. Toth will begin his 12th year on the PASA board.

At the meeting, presentations were offered by Pa. Department of Education Director of School Support Sherri Smith in regard to updates for the Future Ready Index; from Michael Verb from the state Attorney General’s office providing an update on the Safe2Say program; and Mark Price from the Keystone Records Center about the PA Schools Work campaign in which he provided a tool developed to show how much the state has shortchanged each district, to the overall tune of $4 million.

Toth presented with Eidex, a software company specializing in data analytics specifically for educational entities, about how he has used data provided by the company to compare district finances. He was asked to present with Eidex at the PASA/PSBA State Leadership conference in Hershey on the same topic.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.