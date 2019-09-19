Superintendent presents report to school board

Staff Writer
Thursday, September 19, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth presented his monthly report, from August to September, during a recent Board of School Directors meeting.
Toth explained he participated in a Zoom meeting, via video conference, for an Inventorspace update for high school staff for cross-curricular STEM projects.
Inventorspace is a non-profit organization offering a cross-curricular program to integrate technology into non-traditional areas and vice-versa. The 21st-century spaces allow students to pursue STEM, art, and entrepreneurship. SMASD has the opportunity to be one of the first school district’s in the country to implement Inventorspace.

