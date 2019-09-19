Superintendent presents report to school board

St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth presented his monthly report, from August to September, during a recent Board of School Directors meeting.

Toth explained he participated in a Zoom meeting, via video conference, for an Inventorspace update for high school staff for cross-curricular STEM projects.

Inventorspace is a non-profit organization offering a cross-curricular program to integrate technology into non-traditional areas and vice-versa. The 21st-century spaces allow students to pursue STEM, art, and entrepreneurship. SMASD has the opportunity to be one of the first school district’s in the country to implement Inventorspace.