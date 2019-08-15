Superintendent pursues potential new programs for SMASD

Throughout the summer St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth has participated in various meetings, projects, and events.

Among which was arranging training for Inventorspace, a non-profit organization offering a cross-curricular program to integrate technology into non-traditional areas and vice-versa, with SMAHS staff.

The 21st-century spaces allow students to pursue STEM, art, and entrepreneurship. Five teachers participated in three full days of training at the end of July. Inventorspace training is part of the training process to develop the School of the Future.

Toth stated SMAHS would be the first school in the country to implement this type of program.