Superintendent report outlines various activities

St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth presented a monthly report of his activities spanning from Jan. 7 to Feb. 10 during a recent school board meeting.

Toth met with Larry Myers of Schneider Electric along with Mark Romain to discuss the district’s energy savings.

Toth and Wortman met with Trisha Wright about research on traumatic brain injuries for the district’s recent in-service day.

At the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators board meeting attendees discussed school reform, property tax reform, and advocacy participation.