Supervisors announce road repair project

A portion of the Byrnedale Road will be closed for a two-week period as part of a construction project, according to the Fox Township Supervisors.

During their Wednesday evening meeting, Roadmaster Randy Gradizzi explained the township will be installing a 12 ft.-wide flat bottom culvert structure.

The project will begin Monday. The road is expected to be shut down from Oct. 15-26.

Previous to the meeting, the supervisors met in an executive session with the township solicitor. They discussed a lawsuit which the township has been engaged in for several years. Keller said the township has attempted to settle the lawsuit twice in the past.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.