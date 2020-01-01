Supervisors approve purchase of new ambulance

<p>E-Editions and other select content is available to E-Edition (Online) subscribers only. If you are a current online subscriber, please <a href="http://user/login">login to gain access</a>. If you are not yet an online subscriber, please continue to our <a href="/subscriptions">subscription page</a> for more information. Thank you.</p>
The Fox Township Ambulance Association plan to replace one of their trucks with a new model as their request was recently approved by the Fox Township Supervisors.
The supervisors unanimously approved using funding of $189,699 from the township’s ambulance reserve fund.