Supervisors award bids for various items

FOX TWP. - The Fox Township Board of Supervisors awarded bids for various items previously advertised for sale on Municibids, an online government auction site, during their recent monthly meeting.

The highest bidders included Mark McManus of Fairview for the Marathon asphalt seal coat trailer with a bid of $4,000; Brian Owens of Clearfield for the ditching bucket with a bid of $675; and Raymond Huey of Altoona for the Econoline lowboy trailer with a bid of $3,200.

Bids were advertised for the paving of Lindwood, Pinecrest, and Cedar roads, for 25,000 gallons of MC70 dust oil, and for lawn mowing at the park facilities.