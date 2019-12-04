Supervisors make quick work of meeting agenda

KERSEY - The Fox Township supervisors unanimously adopted the township’s proposed 2020 budget. No comments were submitted or received by the township regarding the budget.

The balanced budget showing a general fund operating budget of $1,265,890. This is an increase of $4,660 from the 2019 general fund operating budget.

The supervisors approved to advertise bids for 4,000 tons of 1B and 2,000 tons of 2A limestone.

They are also advertising the sale of a 2002 Peterbilt dump truck with a plow and spreader. The minimum bid is $35,000. The truck is being replaced by a newer model in 2020.