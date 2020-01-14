Support continues for prom gown drive

Laura Kuntz, a recently retired kindergarten teacher from St. Marys Catholic Elementary School, volunteers her time in organizing an annual prom gown collection drive benefitting disadvantaged teens residing in poverty-stricken Beattyville, Kentucky.

As part of the drive Kuntz is collecting prom dresses and accessories including shoes, jewelry, purses, and clutches as well as any other formal dresses.

All donations may be dropped off by March 1 at Kuntz’s home at 586 Church Street in St. Marys. Those with questions about the collection may contact Kuntz at 781-3613 or leave a message.