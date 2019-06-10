Support staff voice concerns over contract negotiations

During Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors meeting, the board listened to visitors’ comments regarding the district’s current collective bargaining negotiations with the St. Marys Education Support Professional Association.

Last month, the board unanimously approved a motion to authorize the administration to seek updated subcontracting proposals for support staff.

The issue impacts 68 employees including secretaries, aides, paraprofessionals, tutors, cafeteria monitors, van drivers, and facilitators.

A sizable crowd was in attendance at the standing-room only meeting. Prior to the meeting, groups of support staff and their supporters gathered outside the school as part of a peaceful demonstration.