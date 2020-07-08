Survey shows majority in favor of starting school

A Pandemic Plan parent survey created by the St. Marys Area School District regarding its back to school plan saw a significant number of responses from local families.

“The survey showed some interesting results,” said SMASD Superintendent Brian Toth.

A total of 749 responses were submitted from a potential 1,100 families. There are approximately 2,000 students attending St. Marys area schools. The survey also yielded 250 comments.

Among those participating in the survey, 347 (46.5%) represented St. Marys Area High School,

279 (37.3%) represented South St. Marys Street Elementary, 249 (33.3%) represented St. Marys Area Middle School, 63 (8.4%) from Fox Township Elementary and 43 (5.8%) from Bennetts Valley Elementary.

With a full reopening of St. Marys schools planned for August 27, responses showed 57% of parents plan to send their child back to school. Those who are unsure included 33% of respondents. A small percentage are considering virtual education.

“A majority of them (parents) are comfortable with sending their children back to school,” Toth said.