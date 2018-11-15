Survivors of Suicide event slated for Saturday

A community of suicide loss survivors are gathering together on Saturday to share stories of hope and healing as part of the Elk County Survivors of Suicide event being hosted by Dickinson Center, Inc.

Every 40 seconds someone in the world dies by suicide, which is the second leading cause of death among 15-34 year olds.

“For many loss survivors, attending a Survivor Day event is an opportunity to discover that they are not alone in their experience of losing someone they know and love to suicide,” said Tana Smith, program director at Dickinson.

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at The Red Fern on the Old Kersey Road in St. Marys, in the facility’s small dining room. It is free to attend and includes a lunch, however reservations are required and may be completed online at www.dickinsoncenter.org. Attendees must be age 14 and older.

The first Elk County Survivors of Suicide Loss event will include a documentary film featuring persons affected by suicide loss, a personal loss story from the community, advice on coping through the holidays, and discussion led by a licensed therapist.

