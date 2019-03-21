Suspects apprehended following social media threat to St. Marys Area High School

All suspects are in custody following a threat made to students on Wednesday at St. Marys Area High School.

St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth explained students informed SMASD Police Officer John Lovett, about a video they viewed on Facebook in which Joseph Michael Seawright, 18, was seen making a threat to students as well as firing a gun.

“There was never anyone who came on campus with a gun. There was no one in danger and everybody was safe,” Toth said. “I have to certainly commend our students for doing what they're supposed to do. If we see something or hear something then come and tell us, and they did that.”

Lovett immediately contacted the City of St. Marys Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police who arrived at the high school around 9:30 a.m. Police remained on scene until dismissal to ensure the safety of students and staff.

