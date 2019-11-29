SWA plans to charge surrounding counties for recycling program

ST. MARYS – The Elk County Solid Waste Authority (SWA) recently discussed plans to begin charging surrounding counties for their use of the SWA’s electronics recycling program at the Community Recycling Center in St. Marys.

The board passed a motion to produce a cost estimate which will be presented to the commissioners of surrounding counties who use the service.

The program has operated as a free service to Elk County residents since 2004, but frequent use by out-of-county residents led to the recent discussions.