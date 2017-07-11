Sweet 16 theme set for annual Wing Fling
The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Wing Fling is celebrating its Sweet 16 this year.
The popular event continues to draw a large crowd to downtown St. Marys and is set for Friday, Aug. 18 from 6-10 p.m. in the Market Street parking lot.
Tickets for the event are now on sale at a discounted rate of $20. After August 1 the prices increases to $25. The ticket price includes a dozen wings, a t-shirt which must be worn to the event, musical entertainment, a mug, water and soda. There is a limit of 10 tickets that may be purchased at one time.
The band Go For Broke will entertain the crowd from 7-10 p.m.
Proceeds from the Wing Fling are used toward Chamber programming throughout the year and to support the St. Marys area business community.
