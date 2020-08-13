Sweet corn sale benefits St. Marys Municipal Airport

Corn on the cob is a popular summer dish and the St. Marys Municipal Airport is taking advantage of its popularity by selling Temptation sweet corn in an effort to raise funds for the airport.

The sweet corn is being sold locally at the airport, Save-A-Lot, and Johnson Grocery, all in St. Marys.

The pop-up stand at the airport is situated near the main office. It is sold there daily 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and on weekends 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Joe Kerchinski, airport manager, handpicks the corn during the first two hours of daylight each morning beginning at 6 a.m. He said this helps ensure the corn stays sweet.

Kerchinski explained the corn is planted on one acre of farmland situated on airport property. The airport owns a total of four acres, the remaining three acres of which the are planted with field corn.

“Nothing was done with the farmland for years. I decided to plant some sweet corn and make some money for the airport,” Kerchinski said.