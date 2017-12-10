Teachers awarded STEM grants

Photo by Amy Cherry - Shown from left to right are teachers Laurel Leuschel, Chasidy Gornati, Jamie Caskey and Shannon Eckels as they are recognized by St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth for obtaining STEM grants during a recent school board meeting.
By: 
Amy Cherry
Staff Writer
amycherry@smdailypress.com
Sunday, December 10, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

Four local teachers were recently awarded STEM grants for their classrooms.
St. Marys Area School District educators Laurel Leuschel, Shannon Eckels, Jamie Caskey and Chasidy Gornati all applied for grants from the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools (PARSS) which had $5,000 to award in teacher grants.
Superintendent Brian Toth said the district was notified Nov. 10 that the teachers were granted a total of $1,165.
The money will be utilized for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) projects and programs.

Category: