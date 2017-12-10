Teachers awarded STEM grants

Four local teachers were recently awarded STEM grants for their classrooms.

St. Marys Area School District educators Laurel Leuschel, Shannon Eckels, Jamie Caskey and Chasidy Gornati all applied for grants from the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools (PARSS) which had $5,000 to award in teacher grants.

Superintendent Brian Toth said the district was notified Nov. 10 that the teachers were granted a total of $1,165.

The money will be utilized for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) projects and programs.