Teachers create new STEM lab at SSMSE

A new exciting discovery awaits South St. Marys Street Elementary School students upon their return to school later this month, thanks to two of the school’s teachers.

SSMSE first-grade teacher Heather Kocjancic and third-grade teacher Russ Micale are the visionaries behind a new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) lab.

Among the “exciting” opportunities SSMSE Assistant Principal Julie Boyer said the students will be able to engage in are LEGO space, robotics including Dash, Sphero, Osmo and Beebots, along with material building items such as Tubeloxs, waffle blocks, and bridge-building kits.