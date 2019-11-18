Team-B Custom Sportswear opens on Brusselles Street

Photo by Amy Cherry Team-B Custom Sportswear co-owners and their families, along with members of the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce and City Manager Tim Pearson, are shown during the business’s ribbon cutting ceremony. Shown in the front row from left to right are Declan Buzard, Gavin Lyon, Jackson Uhl, Alexa Uhl, Ava Buzard, Calleigh Buzard, and Rachel Lampe of the Chamber. In the second row are Ann Gabler-Pistner, Chamber director, Brittany Lyon holding Thea Uhl, Dustin Uhl, Josh Buzard, Amber Buzard,
Monday, November 18, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

Team-B Custom Sportswear celebrated their grand opening on Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.
Downtown St. Marys newest business is located at 237 Brusselles Street offering a wide variety of screen printing and vinyl decal options available on apparel ranging from t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hats, as well as gifts and novelties and signs and decals.
Co-owners Josh Buzard and Dustin Uhl opened the shop in July and have been working diligently since then to fulfill orders from area sports teams, businesses, schools, and for various events.

