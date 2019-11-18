Team-B Custom Sportswear opens on Brusselles Street

Team-B Custom Sportswear celebrated their grand opening on Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.

Downtown St. Marys newest business is located at 237 Brusselles Street offering a wide variety of screen printing and vinyl decal options available on apparel ranging from t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hats, as well as gifts and novelties and signs and decals.

Co-owners Josh Buzard and Dustin Uhl opened the shop in July and have been working diligently since then to fulfill orders from area sports teams, businesses, schools, and for various events.