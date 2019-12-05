Tech update provided to school board

Aaron Simbeck, SMASD IT administration and owner of Advanced Computer Solutions (ACS), provided a tech update to the board. He is in charge of planning and the engineering department.

“There are no major issues on our,” Simbeck said, adding when sporadic power outages occur it is out of the district’s control.

Ten new cameras have been added to the school district’s security system.

A new projection system has been installed in the high school auditorium. It was recently used during the school’s annual Veterans Day Assembly. Simbeck said there were 500 online viewers tuned it at some point during the assembly.