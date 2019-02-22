Thompson discusses importance of voting with Junior Shooting Club members

During his visit to the St. Marys American Legion Post 103 Junior Shooting Club earlier this week, United States Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson was asked to briefly discuss the importance of voting with the members of the club.

It was noted that many of the members of the club are in high school and within a few years of reaching the age when they will be eligible to register to vote. Thompson was asked to reinforce why exercising that ability to vote is so important.

In his response to the request, Thompson began by stating that “the number one reason to vote” is because “there are a lot of amazing men and women who died to get you that right.”

