Thompson recognized with Friend of the Farm Bureau award

U.S. Representative Glenn "GT" Thompson (R-5) was recently recognized with a "Friend of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau" award for supporting agricultural-related policies, including improving the regulatory system, reducing tax burdens, and improving and maintaining the farm safety net.

The award is presented to members of Congress every two years near the conclusion of each legislative session. Senators and representatives are nominated for the award by their respective State Farm Bureau member, and approved by the American Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors. The ceremony took place at the Cooper Farm Market in Falls Creek yesterday afternoon.

