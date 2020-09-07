Three facing charges for attempted criminal homicide in Emporium

EMPORIUM – Two Emporium residents and one Smethport resident are facing charges following an attempted criminal homicide that occurred Sunday morning in Emporium.

On Sunday at approximately 5:45 a.m., PSP Emporium responded to E. Greenwood Street, Emporium Borough, Cameron County, for a possible disturbance. Once on scene, it was discovered that an assault had occurred. It is alleged that Samuel Scott Sherwood, 33, of Emporium; Shayne Aaron Sage, 28, of Emporium; and Jeremiah Joshua Putt, 22, of Smethport, assaulted a known 54-year-old Emporium man, who was not publicly identified by PSP, with a wooden dowel rod, a metal pipe, and a hatchet. During the assault, the victim also suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen.

The following charges were filed against Sherwood, Sage, and Putt: aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury – a first-degree felony; attempted criminal homicide – a first-degree felony; and aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon – a second-degree felony.

Sherwood, Sage, and Putt were taken into custody without incident and brought before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys. Bail was set at $250,000.

Sherwood, Sage, and Putt were unable to post bail and were remanded to the Potter County Jail.