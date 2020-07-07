Three Galeton residents facing charges for Potter County murder

On July 5, The Troop F Coudersport Criminal Investigation Unit received information about a homicide that occurred in Potter County sometime between late March to early April 2020.

An investigation commenced and the remains of Joshua Ramos, 19, of Galeton, were found in a wooded area near the intersection of Harrison Rooks Road and Whiteman Road in Harrison Township, Potter County, with the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police K-9 Jack.

Ramos was pronounced dead by Potter County Coroner Kevin Dusenbery on July 6 at 12:53 p.m., and the Troop F Major Case Team was activated.

Further investigation revealed Felicia Kay Cary, 33, of Galeton; Krysten Lauren Crosby, 20, of Galeton; and Kyle Michael Nathan Moore, 28, of Galeton; assaulted Ramos at Cary’s residence in Galeton and then transported him to the wooded area where he was later found.

Potter County District Attorney Andy Watson approved charges that included murder of the first degree, murder of the third degree, and conspiracy to commit murder of the first degree.

Cary and Crosby were taken into custody in Potter County and were arraigned before the Hon. Chris Kalacinski, District Court 55-4-03, on July 6. Cary was remanded to the McKean County Jail while Crosby was remanded to the Tioga County Jail with no consideration of bail due to the seriousness of the charges and rules of criminal procedure.

On July 7, Moore was located in New York, where he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshalls with the assistance of the New York State Police Bath Station. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.