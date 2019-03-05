Three suffer serious injuries following Huston Twp. crash

Two adults and a juvenile suffered serious injuries following a crash in Huston Township on Monday.

The PA State Police at DuBois responded to a report of a crash on Monday afternoon at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Bennetts Valley Highway just south of Woodward Road.

According to police, Chantal Eliason, 31, of Reynoldsville was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Express van with Linda Hallowell, 66, of DuBois in the passenger seat and a 12-year-old male juvenile of Penfield in the back seat. Eliason was reportedly traveling east on Route 255 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the side of the roadway onto the berm before striking a tree and coming to final rest facing southbound off the east side of the roadway.

Both Eliason and Hallowell were flown to Altoona Hospital for serious injuries by Stat Medivac. The juvenile was flown to Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh via Life Flight. All occupants were reportedly wearing safety belts.

State Police were assisted on scene by Penfield Fire Department and Fire Police, Northpoint Fire Department, Bennetts Valley EMS, DuBois EMS, PennDOT, Bricen Towin and Troop C CARS, FSU and MCSAP units.

Investigation into this incident continues, police report.