Toastmasters launching new program for area teens

A new program to help area teenagers learn effective communication skills, leadership, and more is set to start in February thanks to the efforts of the Elk County Toastmaster and the St. Marys Moose.

“Low self-esteem and self-confidence are challenges that many teenagers face,” said Shanda Kelsch President of Elk County Toastmasters. “This is why Elk County Toastmasters has brought the Youth Interpersonal Communication and Leadership Program to our area. With the help of the Moose Lodge, we are able to make it possible.”

The Youth Interpersonal Communication and Leadership Program has been specifically designed for teens to help learn the skills of effective communication, leadership and expression while building the confidence and self-esteem that teens will need throughout their lives. It is a compilation of two individual programs that were designed and developed by Toastmasters International that the Elk County Toastmasters have opted to offer as one complete program.

Students in grades 9-12 from St. Marys and the surrounding area are eligible to participate in the 15-week program beginning February 15. The program for grades 9 and 10 will take place from 6-7 p.m. and grades 11 and 12 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. All sessions will take place in the upstairs area of the St. Marys Moose Lodge located on Erie Avenue, who donated the use of the space to the non-profit organization.

At this time, due to COVID-19 regulations, there will be a limited enrollment. Kelsch explained the meeting space allotted by the St. Marys Moose is quite large therefore they are considering offering a hybrid format so that others can attend virtually.

“We don't want anyone to miss out on this opportunity,” she added.

There is a small fee to participate to help cover the cost of materials.