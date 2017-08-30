Toomey tours brewery during regional visit

During a two-day eight county tour Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) visited Straub Brewery in St. Marys.

Bill Brock, brewery president and CEO along with Vince Assetta, general manager and brewmaster, led Toomey and his staff on a tour of the facility including a stop at the brewery's famous Eternal Tap.

"Every August, Senator Toomey makes it a priority to get across Pennsylvania to meet with his constituents to discuss the issues that are important to them," said Steve Kelly, Toomey's press secretary. "Straub Brewery is an iconic and important employer and it was an honor for Senator Toomey to be able to visit their great facility in St. Marys."

The emphasis of the tour was to meet with small business owners and leaders to discuss economic issues, with a concentration on tax reform.