Toth addresses proposed law requiring counselor-to-student ratios

St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth addressed proposed laws requiring school counselor to student ratios during a recent school board meeting.

Pending legislation calls for increasing student access to school counselors, psychologists, and social workers by advocating for a much lower student ratio per professional.

Pennsylvania School Counselors Association are backing the bills recommending a ratio of 250 students per counselor, 500 students per school psychologist and 250 students per social worker. Currently there are 2,003 students enrolled in the SMASD including 826 elementary students, 513 middle school students, and 664 high school students.