Toth issues superintendent’s report

St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth presented his monthly report during a recent school board meeting.

Toth reported a new mental health position has been added at the middle school this year. A new position was added three years ago at the high school and one at the elementary schools several years ago.

He emphasized the district is required to provide health services to students. During the 2017-18 school year, the total cost for this service was $277,819 of which the state provided $48,611 in reimbursements.

Results from K-12 were reported to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. There were 379 assessments conducted of which 286 are in treatment, 90 are improving in mental health and 210 are improving in behaviors.

Recently Toth, school board members and additional school administrators, met with State Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Elk/Clearfield) regarding school funding. The meeting lasted for two hours.

Toth reported Gabler’s office researched SMASD and the district is “shortchanged” by over $7 million annually, despite how the state funding is distributed. Gabler said he will inquire about obtaining additional funding sources or revenues not from property taxes. He will also look into SMASD developing a workforce development school.

