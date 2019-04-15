Toth issues superintendent’s report to board

St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth presented his monthly report during a recent school board meeting.

Toth and other SMASD administrators participated in a successful visit with Deputy Secretary for Department of Community and Economic Development Carol Kilko and Deputy Secretary of Labor and Industry Eileen Cipriani. The officials toured the high school’s STEM and Career Readiness programs.

Toth reported in his attendance at the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (PASA) Leadership Forum during which time topics were discussed including; The NEW School Rules: Six Vital Practices for Thriving and Responsive Schools (planning, managing, teaming, decision making, sharing and the learning organization); Building Ownership through Purposeful Engagement; Bold Moves for Schools by Heidi Jacobs, founder and president of Curriculum Designers; and All Students Reading On or Above Grade Level by the End of the Third Grade.

