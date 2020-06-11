Toth offers input on school re-opening status

The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors met in person for the first time since schools were shutdown in March for their monthly workshop on Monday evening.

Seating for board members and administrators was arranged to meet social distancing guidelines inside the SMAHS library. Masks were also provided for all in attendance.

Superintendent Brian Toth emphasized his disappointment in how the state is handling the process of re-opening schools.

“The state has once again left us holding the bag, just like they do with us fiscally,” Toth said.

While some school districts are rushing to put a plan in place in order to re-open on July 1 as permitted by the state, Toth said SMASD will not be one of them. School districts are required to submit their re-opening plans to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, although PDE will not be formally approving them. Thus re-opening plans may vary from school district to school district.

“If we are going to ensure the health and safety of students and staff, we cannot slap something together. We want a plan that is reasonable,” he said. “We have a big task in front of us.”

As a result the SMASD will conduct its extended school year, such as summer school, virtually rather than in-person instruction.