Toth presents Pandemic Plan

An overview of the St. Marys Area School District’s Pandemic Plan was presented to the SMASD Board of School Directors during a workshop on Tuesday evening. The district recently announced they plan to resume in person education on August 27.

Superintendent Brian Toth said 55-page plan is nearly complete, but will likely increase in size as updated information is added to it. The plan is slated for approval during the school board’s August 10 meeting. Additional discussion on the plan is expected at the school board workshop on August 4.

A team of 34 people including administration, faculty, food service and custodial staff, transportation providers, and medical personnel have worked on the plan which must be instituted by the start of the school year as required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).

Toth noted the plan is likely to change to meet the ever-changing guidance issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“We want to take it slow. We have a long time until August. The plan is flexible and fluid in order to meet the guidelines where feasible,” Toth said.

Eric Wonderling, school board president, encouraged school board members to submit their ideas about the plan in an effort to give the administration a starting point on how to customize the plan to the district.

“We are the policy makers. Now is your opportunity to add anything to the plan,” Wonderling said. ‘We all have to make do as best we can. Student and employee safety is the most important thing we want to focus on.”