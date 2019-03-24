Toth presents superintendent’s report

St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth presented his activity report during a recent school board meeting. It entailed various meetings, conferences, webinars, and more.

According to Toth, the SMASD achieved 98 percent of its Pa. Department of Education targets for special education.

Toth met with Mark Adams from Senator Scarnati’s office regarding school funding, career programs, and charter schools.

He also participated in a conference call with State Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Elk/Clearfield) in which Gabler contacted Toth between appropriations committee meetings to clarify school funding issues.

