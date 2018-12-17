Toth presents superintendents report to Board
Monday, December 17, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA
St. Marys Area Superintendent Brian Toth presented his activity report at the latest school board meeting. The report is dated Nov. 12-Dec. 4.
Toth reviewed safety and security assessments with School Resource Officer Lovett who is preparing a response for the district to send to Standing Stone Consulting, Inc., based in Huntingdon, who submitted a proposal for a comprehensive threat and vulnerability study for the district in March. Upon hearing back from Standing Stone, the school board and a representative from Standing Stone will meet in an executive session to review the company’s recommendations.
