Toth presents superintendents report to Board

St. Marys Area Superintendent Brian Toth presented his activity report at the latest school board meeting. The report is dated Nov. 12-Dec. 4.

Toth reviewed safety and security assessments with School Resource Officer Lovett who is preparing a response for the district to send to Standing Stone Consulting, Inc., based in Huntingdon, who submitted a proposal for a comprehensive threat and vulnerability study for the district in March. Upon hearing back from Standing Stone, the school board and a representative from Standing Stone will meet in an executive session to review the company’s recommendations.

