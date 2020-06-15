Toth provides monthly superintendent’s report

St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth provided an outline of his activities from May 12-June 8 during the recent SMASD school board workshop.

In May Toth continued with scheduled meetings including bi-weekly calls with leaders in Elk County, statewide superintendent Zoom meetings through Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (PASA), other Zoom meetings with the IU9 and another with the Secretary of Education, and Google Hangout meetings with staff members.

Toth also attended and contributed for over seven hours of webinars representing educators on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Reopening Schools Task Force.

He met with the University of Pennsylvania to discuss implementation of offering a certificate in social emotional teaching and learning to staff beginning in the fall.