Tractor trailer shuts down intersection

A semi tractor-trailer sheared off a telephone pole around 8 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Parade Street and N. St. Marys Street. The accident resulted in the intersection being closed for a majority of the day. The tractor trailer sustained damage to its roof and side as the telephone pole dented those areas upon impact. It also traveled onto the sidewalk knocking down a stop sign as well. West Penn Power was on scene until about 6 p.m. when the intersection re-opened. The Crystal Fire Department Fire Police were on scene providing traffic control throughout the day. The license plate of the 53 ft. U.S. Xpress tractor trailer shows it is registered in Tennessee, where the company is based in Chattanooga.